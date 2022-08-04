A HAVERFORDWEST road will be closed for around two weeks for work to be done.
Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed in a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on August 3, that City Road in Haverfordwest will be closed later this month.
The closure comes into force on Thursday, August 18 and will last for approximately two weeks.
This is so that a raised table crossing can be put in place and associated works can be carried out in the vicinity of number 14 on the street.
For the period of the closure, vehicles will not be able to use the road from the junction with Barn Street/Perrots Road mini roundabout, north west to the junction with Highlands Avenue.
During this period, exempted vehicles will be allowed access and pedestrian access will be maintained.
There will be an alternative route for vehicles via Perrots Road, Thomas Parry Way, St Davids Road and City Road.
