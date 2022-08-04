Local country lovers had a true cause for celebration this week when the Pembroke Town and Country Show returned to the Lamphey showground for some top quality competitions and events.
"In these unsettled times, it was a real delight to once again be able to welcome friends old and new together to enjoy evereything that the Pembroke Town and Country Show has to offer," said show president Michael Colley.
Mr Colley paid tribute to show secretary Pam Davies who has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to retain contacts with show supporters to ensure that this week's event was able to go ahead.
"We don't know what lies ahead of us but we hope that with this year's show, the community has once again been able to get together and have a fabulous day, whether they were competitors or visitors," added Michael Colley.
Even though this year's show wasn't as large as in previous years, the standard of livestock entries remained just as strong in the horse, cattle, sheep and goat sections.
Sadly the birds and fowl categories were unable to take place as a result of the avian flu restrictions, however visitors were treated to some wonderful displays by the Black Mountain Falconry and the Cresselly Hunt who paraded their hounds in the main ring.
