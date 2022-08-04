Mathry WI held its July meeting at Priskilly Golf Club.

The event was very well attended with 22 members present. Those who wished to have a go at putting were divided into three groups, each with an instructor.

The instructors were Joy Evans from the golf club, and Huw Edwards and Tony Williams, husbands of two members.

“We couldn't have chosen a better time, it was a perfect summer evening and the course was looking beautiful,” said member Wynne Owen.

“We learnt a good deal about putting, our efforts were somewhat mixed but we had a lot of fun doing it.

“The star of the occasion was Lynne Berryman who managed a long putt in one.

The group ended the concluded the evening in the club house where members were well looked after by the Evans Family, who as ever, had prepared delicious food for them.

“We all agreed that we had had a really enjoyable evening,” said Wynne.