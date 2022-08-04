A venue offering dining with a difference near Haverfordwest is among those hoping for licence approval from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Four licence applications are listed for consideration by the licensing authority – by officers or potentially by a licensing committee of county councillors – so far this month.

Included is Cuddfan Feasts near Haverfordwest where dining in the woods, feasting over fire, forage and feast, and other unique dining experiences are on offer.

The venue at Denant Hill fast gaining a reputation for delicious food in a stunning, peaceful location, with fans of the intimate, woodland tipi dining spot increasing.

The licence application includes the supply and consumption of alcohol from midday to 11pm.

Salty’s in Tenby has applied for a variation to its alcohol licence to include additional areas on the outdoor patio between April 1 and October 31, until 9pm with a similar application has been submitted by Pembrokeshire Wake Park.

The venue near Martletwy wants to include an outdoor bar and allow drinking outside the café/clubhouse and its existing dining tipi.

The fourth application submitted is for Café Rose, Pembroke, a 12 tabled Mediterranean eatery seating 28 people on the town’s Main Street.

The licence would include supply of alcohol 10am to 10pm, seven days a week, if approved.

Full details and opportunity to comment on applications are available on the council’s website pembrokeshire.gov.uk