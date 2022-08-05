WHERE you can and can’t park or wait in Pembrokeshire has been altered.
In a public notice placed in the Western Telegraph on August 3, Pembrokeshire County Council announced the changes to where you are allowed to park, wait, and load and unload.
The changes will come into place on Monday, August 15.
The changes are:
Haverfordwest
- The no waiting at any time restriction on Barn Street will be removed on the north west side from a point 84 metres north eastwards of the junction with Spring Gardens Lane north east for 16 metres.
- Limited waiting restriction will be put in place on Barn Street on the north west side from a point 84 metres north eastwards of the junction with Spring Gardens Lane north east for 16 metres. The restriction is that there is a waiting permit of 30 minutes with no return within 30 minutes.
- The goods vehicle loading bay restriction of 30 minutes between 8am and 6pm Monday-Saturday on Upper Market Street is being removed on the east side from a point 24 metres south of the centre of Goat Street, south for 10 metres.
- The limited waiting bay of one hour, with not return for one hour, between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday on Upper Market Street will be removed on the east side from a point 12 metres south of the centre of Goat Street, south for 12 metres.
Saundersfoot
- There will be no waiting, loading or unloading at any time on Milford Street on the north side from a point 27 metres west of the centreline of Cambrian Place westwards for 50 metres.
- There will be no waiting at any time on the west side of The Strand from a point 25 metres north of the south boundary of Pharmacy Court to a point five metres north of the north boundary of Smugglers Cottage. This is now a year-round restriction rather than a seasonal one.
Tenby
- There will be no waiting between 8pm and 7am for caravans or motor caravans on the east side of The Croft from a point 82 metres north of the junction with The Norton, north to a point 16 metres south of the boundary of Harbour Heights and Richmond House.
- There will be no waiting at any time on the east side of Upper Hill Park from the centreline of the estate loop road, south for 10 metres.
You can view the restriction changes in full here.
