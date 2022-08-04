A renowned musicologist is coming to Pembrokeshire as part of the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival.

Professor Michael Spitzer will be exploring our relationship to music in the Musical Human talk which takes place at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids on Saturday, September 3.

Michael Spitzer boldly makes the case that music is the most important thing we have ever done. It is a fundamental part of what makes us human.

Michael's book 'The Musical Human: A History of Life on Earth' was a recent BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week.

He argues that how we have created, performed and listened to music throughout history has defined what our species is and how we understand who we are. Music fills our lives, yet it remains an overlooked part of our origin story.

There will be a warm Welsh welcome on arrival, with complimentary tea or coffee before the talk, which begins at 11am.

Afterwards there is an option to join a guided tour of Twr y Felin Hotel’s extensive art collection at 12.15pm.

A former windmill in Britain’s smallest city of St Davids, Twr y Felin, was Wales’ first contemporary art hotel. It’s also home to the AA three rosette fine dining Blas Restaurant and is a Visit Wales four star silver hotel and winner of the AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017 – 2018.

Tickets for the talk are priced at £12 for adults; £5 for those aged 16 to 25 and £1 for under 16s can be booked online at www.fishguardmusicfestival.com or call 0333 666 3366.

Ticket-holders are entitled to a discount of 10 percent off the price of lunch and afternoon tea at Twr y Felin on the day of the event. Reservations should be made in advance directly with the hotel on 01437 725 555 quoting your TicketSource booking reference number.

For more information on the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival, running from August 20 to September 10, which features a diverse programme of music across venues in Pembrokeshire, visit www.fishguardmusicfestival.com.