A Pembrokeshire dog owner who admitted failing to keep his dogs under control in a communal area, as specified in a community protection notice, must pay £890.

Mark Anthony Edwards, 53, was due to face trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, July 25 after he had denied failing to comply with the terms of a community protection notice.

At a previous hearing, magistrates heard that a community protection notice had been issued on August 24 last year relating to Edwards’ dogs.

However, just six days later, on August 30, 2021, he was accused of failing to secure control of his dogs, as set out in the notice, in the communal area of Milton House, Murray Road, Milford Haven.

MORE NEWS

Community protection notices are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community’s quality of life.

The notice can direct anybody over the age of 16, a business or organisation responsible, to stop causing the problem and it could also require the person responsible to take reasonable steps to ensure that it does not occur again.

Edwards, of Murray Road, Milford Haven, was due to face trial on July 25 but changed his plea to guilty on that date.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £450 costs as well as a £40 victim surcharge.

Edwards will have to pay the total of £890 at a sum of £24 a month, starting on August 22.