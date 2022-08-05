A car passenger who assaulted a man following an incident near a Pembrokeshire school must pay £845, including £200 compensation to his victim.

Rhys Thomas Marr Cresswell was due to stand trial for assault as Swansea Magistrates Court last week.

However, at the eleventh hour he changed his plea, admitting assaulting a man in Goodwick, not far from the village’s primary school, on April 5 of this year.

Cresswell, 21, of West Street, Fishguard initially denied assault by beating when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 10.

During that hearing he claimed he was using self-defence in an altercation reported to have taken place close to Goodwick Community Primary School.

Cresswell, 21, claimed he was a passenger in a vehicle which he stepped out of to intervene in an altercation involving his friend.

At the time, police said a 21-year-old was alleged to have assaulted a 39-year-old man following a confrontation surrounding possible dangerous driving.

It is understood the incident took place close to Stop and Call at around 3.10pm on Tuesday, April 5, just as parents were leaving the school with their children.

Police leaving the scene of the assault in Goodwick on April 5

On the day of the trial at Swansea Magistrates Court, Cresswell changed his plea to guilty.

Magistrates fined him £311 and ordered him to pay his victim £200 compensation as well as costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £34.

He must pay the total of £845 in instalments of £50 a month starting on August 25.