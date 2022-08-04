There's fantastic news for film lovers following Milford Waterfront’s announcement that the Sunset Cinema returns this August with the new sequel to the iconic movie Top Gun.

Top Gun:Maverick (12A) will be screened at the Mackerel Quay on August 19 with gates opening at 7pm.

The film will start whenever the light levels allow, however local food businesses including Cheesy Cow and The Scoop Ice Cream Parlour with be open throughoutthe evening for film buffs to enjoy some sweet and savoury treats as they wait for the viewing.

MORE NEWS

“It’s so great to be welcoming Sunset Cinema back to Milford Waterfront,” said Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for Milford Waterfront.

“We’ve collaborated with the Torch Theatre on these events a number of times in the past, and it’s always exciting to offer a unique experience of watching the big screen with the Milford Haven Waterway at Milford Marina as the backdrop. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

Benjamin Lloyd, Executive Director for the Torch Theatre said: “We're thrilled to be partnering again with Milford Waterfront to bring the Arts to our community and deliver an exciting and innovative experience in our iconic home setting.”

Tickets can be boked in advance either online on the Torch’s website or by calling the box office on 01646 695267. Alternatively, you can buy tickets on the door subject to availability although it’s advisable to secure tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Full T&Cs can be found on the Torch Theatre’s website.