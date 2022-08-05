Questions are being asked regarding how a Christian organisation ‘can stoop so low’ after the Presbyterian Church of Wales served an eviction notice on an 85-year-old woman who has lived in her Saundersfoot home for the past 27 years.

Ann Allsop has rented the property from the church since 1995 but now, following the church’s decision to sell her property, she has been served a ‘no fault’ eviction notice.

He was given until July 21 to leave the property, but has decided to remain there for as long as she can.

“It beggars belief that a religious organisation could stoop this low,” said Mrs Allsop’s son, Stephen Allsop.

“It’s incredibly upsetting. We've had a lot of tears as she doesn't know what's going to happen. She's very strong and now she's angry, very angry. I've never seen her like this before."

The family said Ann had repeatedly been given assurances that the church was content for her to remain in the property until she dies, however since serving her the notice, the church has made no contact with her.

Ann Allsop and her son Steve. Pic: ITV.

“We asked if we could buy the property and were told we could but only once it was on the open market, and therefore empty,” continues Mr Allsop, “but she can't afford to move as property and rental prices are through the roof. And after 27 years, she doesn’t want to move.”

The church, however, is entitled to behave in this manner as a section 21 notice allows landlords to evict tenants and take back possession of the property on a no fault basis and without giving a reason.

Meanwhile the Presbyterian Church of Wales said that notice was given "in accordance with the law".

"We’re concerned that the current housing situation in Wales is in crisis and as a responsible landlord we seek to look after our tenants where we can,” commented a spokesperson.

"But in this particular situation, the church needed to sell and notice was served in accordance with the law.”.

Pembrokeshire county council said it was "aware of Ms Allsop's situation" and its officers had "been advising her on her options".

"The demands on our social housing stock are extremely high which leads to longer waiting times for accommodation, as well as significant shortages of suitable accommodation in people's areas of choice to live,” commented a council spokesperson.