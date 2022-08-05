Cresselly (108-3) beat Kilgetty (104-3) by 7 wickets

Cresselly Cricket Club have won the Pembroke County Cricket Club U13s Junior League Final after a seven-wicket victory over Kilgetty.

This year’s final was between the top two sides from the north group and promised to be an exciting affair with a tie in their league encounter.

Cresselly had won their group and defeated St Ishmaels in the semi-final, with Kilgetty runners up in the group winning against the previously unbeaten Haverfordwest, who won the South group.

Captain of Cresselly Tyler James won the toss against his counterpart Logan Hall of Kilgetty and decided to bowl.

Cresselly struck early with wickets from Oscar Lewis (1-10) and Tyler (1-11). However, Olly Cook with some excellent straight drives built slowly eventually retiring on 25 assisted by George Morgan (13).

One 6 and some fine strokes by Ollie Tucker (25*) and 11 from Dylan Sine. Milo Jones (1-19) was the other wicket taker and Ollie Arthur had a tight spell of bowling conceding only 6 runs off his 3 overs.

Finalists Kilgetty CC

Kilgetty needed a good start and they got it with Olly Cook (2-13) striking early but a powerful knock by Griff Jenkins (25*) despatching the ball to all parts of the ground gave Cresselly a solid start.

Lewis Mason continued the good work (25* with one 6). There was an excellent run out by Olly Cook with one stump to aim at from square leg and despite the best efforts of all the Kilgetty bowlers a strong innings at the end by Iori Thomas (25* one big 6 over the hedge at mid-wicket) saw Cresselly home after an exciting game that on another day could have gone either way.

It was great to see a large supportive crowd at the game who enjoyed an excellent evening of entertaining cricket.

In the presentation after the match Martin Jones (junior organiser) congratulated both sides on reaching the final with some excellent play by both and Cresselly for their victory.

The player of the match award went to Olly Cook (Kilgetty) for his all-round performance with the bat, ball and in the field.