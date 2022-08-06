HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, August 3.

Gerald Fox (Stop & Call, Goodwick)

Peacefully on Sunday, July 10 at his daughter's home in Lincoln, Gerald of Heol Penlan, Stop & Call, Goodwick. Beloved husband of the late Gwen, a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Funeral service on Wednesday, August 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Elizabeth 'Joyce' Treharne (Fishguard)

Suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, Joyce of Frondeg, Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mother of Kevin and David, much-loved mother-in-law of Monica and Karen, treasured grandmother of Mhairi, Emma, Alex and Sara and a cherished great grandmother of Olivia, Eirion and Gwen.

Funeral service on Tuesday, August 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm. The cortege will leave the family home at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Elizabeth Jean Hunt (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Pencoed Residential Home, Pentlepoir on Monday, August 1, of Elizabeth Jean Hunt, aged 90 years formerly of Priory Road, Milford Haven.

The funeral service took place on Friday, August 5 at 2.30pm at St. Francis Church, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. No flowers. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Tony Williams (Merlins Bridge)

Peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, Tony of Merlins Bridge. Beloved husband of Susan, loving father of Leigh and the late Claire and a dear brother of Hugh and the late Ann.

The funeral service took place on Friday, August 5 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest at 2pm. Mourning dress was optional. Family flowers only. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Gareth George (Solva, formerly of St Elvis Farm)

Passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 27 aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Valerie. Dearly loved father of Rhiannon, Rhodri, Geraint and the late Gerald. A much-loved grandfather and great grandfather.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on Friday, August 12 at 1pm. Donations in memory for the DPJ Foundation kindly received by W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 62 New Street, St.Davids SA62 6SU

David John Alfred Healing (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, July 24 of David John Alfred Healing, aged 73 years of Tremeyrick Street, Pembroke Dock. Dearly loved brother of Margaret and the late Susan, brother-in-law to Des. Much loved uncle of John and Neil.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 12 at Parc Gwyn, Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Kenneth Edward Gillam (Milford Haven)

The death occurred tragically at The University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Saturday, July 16, of Kenneth Edward Gillam, aged 79 years of Westaway Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of Val, devoted father of Denise, Nick and Tim, and adored grandfather to all his grandchildren. Ken will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 12 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Immediate family flowers only, donations if desired for Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to Ty Elusen, Ffordd Angel, Llanelli Gate, Dafen, Llanelli, SA14 8LQ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Latimer Fox (Stop & Call, Goodwick)

Peacefully on Sunday, July 17, at his sister's home in Lincoln, Latimer of Heol Penlan, Stop & Call, Goodwick. Beloved son of the late Gerald and Gwen, a loving brother, uncle and great uncle.

Funeral service on Wednesday, August 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel:01348 873250

Hilary Louise Singh (nee Thomas, Milford Haven)

The family would like to inform friends of the above that she passed away after a short illness on July 13, at the Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, age 82 years. She was the eldest child of the late Richard and Doris Thomas, Stratford Road, Milford Haven. She left home in 1956 to train as a nurse, met her husband and raised a family of four. Having spent the last 40 years in Cornwall, her final years were spent with her daughter's family in Grinsdale, Carlisle. Her funeral service was held on August 3 at Carlisle Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to Smile Train charity.