Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire will see a hosepipe ban introduced later this month after Dwr Cymru struggle to maintain supplies.

The ban comes into force at 8am on August 19 as a result of 2022 being the driest year since 1976. This, combined with record temperatures and an increased demand for water, means that reservoirs in Pembrokeshire are now approaching drought levels. The Met Office say Wales saw the driest July since 2006, with 52mm of average rainfall and only 53% of the rain that would be expected in that month.

Pembrokeshire has only seen just over 60 per cent of the expected rainfall between March and July.

As a result, Dwr Cymru, has begun a series of water-conserving activities including increased detection and leak repairs, plus the use of water tankers to respond to peak periods of demand.

"We haven’t seen such prolonged dry conditions in Pembrokeshire since 1976,” said Welsh Water’s managing director Ian Christie.

“Introducing the hosepipe ban is not a decision we’ve taken lightly, however if we are to make sure there is enough water to see us through the rest of the summer and into the autumn, we need to act now to try and prevent any further restrictions later on.”

Mr Christie confirmed that he ban will apply to just over 2 per cent of Wales’ three million population. “More broadly we don’t intend to introduce restrictions more widely across our operating area,” he continued.

"But we now urge everyone across Pembrokeshire to respect the ban and not use a hosepipe.”

There are certain exceptions to the ban, particularly for those holding a Blue Badge or who are on Welsh Water's Priority Service Register. A full list of what people aren’t allowed to do under the ban and all the exceptions can be found on the Welsh Water website.

All customers who will be affected by the ban will have written confirmation in the next few weeks.