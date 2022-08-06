THIS week our camera club members were challenged with capturing images relating to the letter 'R'. T
hey did not disappoint, submitting dozens of images ranging from roses and reeds to robins, razorbills and red squirrels.
Here we show you just a few of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
- Hosepipe ban in Pembrokeshire after water runs dry
- Plans forge ahead for Pembroke's Henry Tudor visitor centre
If you would like to join the camera club's 2,500 members and have the chance for your photos to be featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here