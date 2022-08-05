Ahead of the forthcoming 2022-23 football season, Clarbeston Road AFC has unveiled two exciting new playing kits for its senior teams competing in the First and Third Divisions of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League.

The kits have been provided by new sponsor, Broadway Partners and the First Team kit was worn for the first time on Monday when the team played, and won, the first tie of the club’s annual memorial tournament in memory of former player and supporter, Michael Thomas.

The tournament is held annually and over the past 20 years has raised around £10,000 for local charities.

This year’s tournament involved Broad Haven, Kilgetty, Llanboidy and Clarbeston Road clubs.

The final will be played at Clarbeston Road’s Knock Field today, Friday, August 5. Followed by a BBQ at the Cross Inn.

“The new kits will be used interchangeably by our two senior teams to cater for colour clashes with other teams,” said club chairman Steve Brown.

Clarbeston Road AFC Senior Team managers Matthew Ellis and Matthew Fox with the new shirts together with Broadway Partners Wales manager Reece Simmons, goalkeeper Sam Edge and club chairman, Steve Brown

“We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Broadway Partners and we would like to express our gratitude to them for their support.”

Clarbeston Road AFC was awarded Wales Community Club of the Year under the FAW trust in 2020 and is entirely supported by a group of committed volunteers.

The club provides sporting opportunities for disabled players with its own Pan-Disability group, the Clarby Warriors, and became the first Pembrokeshire League football club to be awarded the insport Club Ribbon.

“As a full-fibre broadband provider working to establish better connectivity in Pembrokeshire, we are proud to be able to support Clarbeston Road AFC as part of our aim to develop relationships with local communities we serve in the county,” said Reece Simmons, Wales regional manager for Broadway Partners.

“We will continue to build on the progress made with rolling out our broadband services to residents and businesses in the club’s vicinity and the wider Pembrokeshire area, and we look forward to championing the Clarbeston Road AFC team in the months ahead.”