It’s one of the most breathtakingly beautiful trails that the UK has to offer and this summer walkers are being urged to walk the entire 870-mile Wales Coast Path to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

And with Pembrokeshire Coast Path amounting to 186 miles of its total, locals have no excuse for joining in with the celebrations.

“The Wales Coast Path has been enjoyed by the people of Wales and the wider world for decades, and during its tenth anniversary year, we’re excited to welcome more people than ever before to discover everything it has to offer,” said Sioned Humphreys, marketing officer for the Wales Coast Path.

“The Path is accessible to everyone — not just seasoned walkers — and we hope The Big 870 will encourage people from all walks of life to discover our iconic path throughout this summer and beyond.”

Participants can pledge the number of miles they wish to contribute to the challenge, which means that people, children and dogs can cover any distance of their choice.

But it’s not just walkers who are being encouraged to take part. Cyclists, wheelchair users and horse riders can join in any time throughout August and September.

What’s more, participants who upload a photo of themselves along the Path on social media, tagging @WalesCoastPath and using the dedicated hashtag #TheBig870, will be in with a chance of winning a 10th anniversary merchandise bundle worth £200.

The bespoke anniversary merchandise collection launched earlier this year, features a wide range of sustainably produced products ranging from headwear to clothing and gifts and each purchase contributes towards the future of the Path.

The Wales Coast Path is also encouraging walkers to go the extra mile and raise money for a charity of their choice whilst contributing their miles to The Big 870.

To find out more about The Big 870 and to pledge your miles, please visit: https://www.walescoastpath.gov.uk/latest-news/news-and-press-releases/the-big-870/?lang=en