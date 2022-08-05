Fishguard Arts Society is celebrating 30 years of improving and encouraging arts opportunities and to helping develop talents, skills and creative ability across all sections of society at its summer exhibition.

The exhibition at Tregwynt Mansion opens on August 15 and continues until the end of the month.

The exhibition also incorporates the society’s annual open competition with a first prize of £750 and a People’s Choice prize of £250.

Fishguard Arts Society was established in 1992 and by 2002 the enthusiasm of its members led to sub committees for film, performing arts, literature and the visual arts.

Another amazing successful outcome was The Last Invasion Trust which led to the Last Invasion Tapestry, now on permanent display in Fishguard Town Hall.

For the last 30 years Fishguard Arts Society has promoted the arts in the community by providing visual art exhibitions and a variety of workshops such as life drawing, collage, printing, origami and Japanese shodo writing.

During lockdown the society continued to provide portrait sessions by Zoom and even managed an outdoor exhibition.

The Zoom drawing sessions have continued and attract artists and sitters from all over the world.

The hour-long sessions will resume this autumn.

Ro Rogers' Blue Harbour won last year's open competition

The society also held a month long exhibition at Picton Castle last May which included workshops and a landscape painting day.

The 30 Years, Bringing the Arts to Everyone exhibition runs from August 15 to 31.

On the August 20 there will be a Baroque Evening music performance in the at Tregwynt Mansion (SA62 5UU) by The Gwaun Trio; Nia Harries on cello, Lorna Osbon, violin and Matthew Bale on harpsichord.

The concert starts at 7.30 and tickets cost £8 on the door or by emailing fishguardartssociety@yahoo.co.uk.

The evening coincides with the start of the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival which runs from Saturday August 20 to Saturday, September 10.

“We would like to welcome people to our thirty years celebration summer exhibition at Tregwynt Mansion,” said the society’s Ruth Goodger. “We are looking forward to our next 30 years.”