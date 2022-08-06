Pembrokeshire planners are considering an application to construct four semi-detached dwellings on land at the former Roman Catholic Church in Church Way, Neyland.
In addition to the four properties, the proposal includes a vehicular access and parking.
Planning consent was originally granted to build two dwellings on the south-facing site in October 2008 and certain development works were undertaken to retain consent.
However the latest application is an alternative to the original scheme and its commenced development.
The site notice for the application ends on August 29.
MORE NEWS
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here