The latest statistics available have shown that nearly 350 crimes have been reported in Haverfordwest across one month.
According to the latest information from police.uk, 339 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest in the space of one month.
This is a sharp rise of 37 per cent from the previous month, when 247 crimes were reported.
Over the latest month, the most common type of crime is violence and sexual offences, with 158 of those crimes reported (46 per cent of all crimes).
Adding to this, there were 39 anti-social behaviour offences, 37 shoplifting offences and 35 public order offences.
Another 24 criminal damage and arson offences, 11 drug offences, 11 burglaries, five possession of weapons and one vehicle crime were reported.
With regards theft in Haverfordwest, five bicycle thefts were reported, along with one theft from the person and 11 other thefts.
The most crime-heavy area of Haverfordwest was the Castle Ward, with 94 crimes reported there in one month (27.7 per cent), ahead of Portfield with 80 (23.6 per cent), Garth with 66 (19.5 per cent) and Prendergast with 61 (18 per cent).
