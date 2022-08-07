WHEN you walk through towns and cities, it can be fascinating to think about what life was like and what those areas looked like in decades and even centuries before you were born.

Here we help you see what Pembrokeshire was like over the centuries, from the late 1800s when cameras were first invented, through to the 2020s.

Take a look at these old photos of Saundersfoot. Do you remember any of the scenes in the later images? And how do you think Saundersfoot differs between then and now?

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot fairground in 1950. Picture: Graham PooleSaundersfoot fairground in 1950. Picture: Graham Poole

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot harbour around 1900. Picture: Sarah WhiddettSaundersfoot harbour around 1900. Picture: Sarah Whiddett

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot harbour in 1926. Picture: Chris BruntSaundersfoot harbour in 1926. Picture: Chris Brunt

Western Telegraph: Miners in drams in Saundersfoot. Picture dated between 1900s to 1920s. Picture: Pete CoffinMiners in drams in Saundersfoot. Picture dated between 1900s to 1920s. Picture: Pete Coffin

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot harbour in 1970s. Picture: Dan HawkeSaundersfoot harbour in 1970s. Picture: Dan Hawke

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot harbour by Paul RichardsSaundersfoot harbour by Paul Richards

Western Telegraph: Saundersfoot in the 1950s. Picture: Janice HayterSaundersfoot in the 1950s. Picture: Janice Hayter

