WHEN you walk through towns and cities, it can be fascinating to think about what life was like and what those areas looked like in decades and even centuries before you were born.
Here we help you see what Pembrokeshire was like over the centuries, from the late 1800s when cameras were first invented, through to the 2020s.
Take a look at these old photos of Saundersfoot. Do you remember any of the scenes in the later images? And how do you think Saundersfoot differs between then and now?
MORE NEWS:
- Cars banned from beach in Pembrokeshire beauty spot
- New hotel which pays tribute to town's maritime past opens Monday
All pictures were submitted via the Western Telegraph's nostalgia group - Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you want to join, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here