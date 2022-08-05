Police officers attended a three-vehicle crash in the centre of Haverfordwest at approximately midday today (Friday, August 5).

The officers were called after the crash took place on Freemans Way at around 11.50am, with the emergency services arriving shortly after.

The road was blocked due to the three vehicles after the crash, which caused traffic delays along Freemans Way from Merlins Bridge roundabout to Salutation Square.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle collision on Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, at 11.50am.

“The motorists exchanged details and the road was fully clear by shortly after 12.05pm.”