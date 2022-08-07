ANYONE looking to get involved in art can take part in some summer workshops in Haverfordwest.

The Riverside Library, Gallery and Visitor Information Centre is hosting three arts and crafts workshops in August.

On Thursday, August 18, Carolyn Young will host a stitching together session.

Richard Blacklaw-Jones will host a self-portraiture session using recycled materials on Monday, August 22 and a second self-portraiture session will be held on Thursday, August 25, this time through photography and hosted by Cara Gaskell.

The workshops will draw inspiration from and encourage discussion about the exhibition currently being displayed at the Riverside Gallery.

The exhibition of female portraits is drawn from the National Welsh Portrait Collection at the National Library of Wales.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is the painting Hélène Rouart in her Father’s Study by Edgar Degas.

It is on loan from the National Gallery, London as part of the Masterpiece Tour, sponsored by Christie's.

The exhibition seeks to explore the female form in art and challenge the viewer to consider the theory of the male gaze in portraits, through the eyes of both female and male artists, such as Seren Morgan Jones and Sir Kyffin Williams.

The workshop participants will be challenged to observe and explore the paintings. To question who these women were and how they are represented in the paintings.

To explore and question their own sense of the feminine and masculine. And to translate those thoughts, ideas and feelings in a practical way by producing an item reflecting their own sense of self.

No previous experience is necessary. These workshops are aimed at beginners who’d like to learn a new skill and have some fun!

Each workshop is a stand-alone activity, open to Adults aged 16 and over. The workshops will start at 10am and finish around 4pm, with a break for lunch (attendees must bring their own refreshments).

All craft materials and supplies will be provided – although participants are welcome to bring a selection of recycled items to use if they wish.

These events are primarily English language, although some of the artists are Welsh speaking.

Booking is essential due to limited spaces. For further information or to book a place, please see: www.ticketsource.co.uk/glan-yr-afon