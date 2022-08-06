A Pembroke Dock woman has been left with permanent nerve damage after her partner stamped on her face and broke her jaw.

Swansea Crown Court heard this week how Jolyon Smith took the cigarette the woman had been smoking and burnt her arm before pushing her to the floor and stamping on her face.

Prosecuting for the Crown, Megan Jones said the woman believed Jolyon Smith was attempting to kill her.

The attack took place in August, 2020 after the victim went to the Bush Tavern in Pembroke Dock, where she expected to meet Smith. But when he failed to turn up, she took and taxi and travelled to the block of flats where her partner lived. The court was told that an argument broke out between the pair.

Police were subsequently called to the property after a visitor to the block of flats saw fresh blood dripping onto the front door.

As a result of the attack, the woman required reconstructive surgery an the insertion of metal plates and screws into her jaw. The Crown confirmed that she still has no feeling in her lower jaw.

Representing the defendant barrister, Jon Tarrant, said both parties had consumed a quantity of drink and drugs on the day in question. Describing their relationship as ‘toxic’, he said Smith has found it difficult to come to terms with the seriousness of what his actions as a result of his alcoholism.

“But with the cloud of alcoholism lifted, his remorse for what he’s done to his partner is palpable,” said Mr Tarrant.

Jolyon Smith, 43, of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Recorder Benjamin Blakemore told Smith his behaviour on the evening in question had been ‘shameful and utterly despicable’ and had left his victim with ‘sickening injuries’.

Smith was sentenced to 46 months in prison.