Emergency services were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, August 6.
Police and coastguards were called to the bridge and a lifeboat launched.
Angle lifeboat’s voluntary crew was paged at 4.50am. The crew made good speed to the bridge, reaching the area at 5.19am.
The lifeboat was stood down at 5.54am and returned to station.
Police were also in attendance at the incident as well as teams from St Govans and Dale.
Dyfed-Powys Police led on the incident. The Western Telegraph has contacted them for further information.
