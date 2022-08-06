Authorities are offering reassurance in the face of negative comments made on social media, and reportedly in the press, following arrests at a hotel providing accommodation to the county’s homeless.

Two men were arrested after an incident at Tenby’s Albany Hotel on July 27. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, while a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for housing operations, Michelle Bateman, said she was concerned ‘with the negative comments made on social media and in the press in relation to the incident and the arrangement the council has with this business’.

“We are extremely grateful to the owner of the Albany Hotel in Tenby for being able to provide accommodation and support for our county’s homeless residents,” she said.

“This is a much-needed resource in the county where we are facing an unprecedented demand on our homelessness service and an acute shortage of affordable housing.

“Without the support of a number of B&B proprietors from across the county we would be in a far worse position with many more of our residents facing street homelessness.

“The support provided by the owner of this hotel and staff to those who are facing hard times in losing their homes is invaluable and as a Homeless Service we are satisfied with the management and support being provided.”

She said that the owner of the Albany regularly liaises with immediate neighbours in case there are any matters of concern that they may wish to raise with him.

She added that the council does not usually identify the accommodation it uses for homeless placements due to ‘sensitivities’, to maintain confidentiality of those residing there and to ‘avoide any negative media attention’.

Dyfed-Powys Police, along with the council, said that this was an isolated incident that was dealt with swiftly.

Dyfed-Powys Police Sergeant Stuart Wheeler added: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team provides a visible presence in the community and we will continue to work closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and The Albany Hotel to address any local concerns.”

Anybody who has any further concerns in relation to this matter is asked to contact the council’s Housing Service on housing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or via the county council contact centre.