Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.45pm yesterday, Friday August 5, to help in the hunt for a missing person.
Two lifeboats, a police helicopter, police officers and coastguards all joined in the search.
Tenby's Haydn Miller was launched at 1.40pm and got to the scene, near Pembrey Sands, 12 miles north-east of Tenby, at 2.22pm.
On reaching the scene, Tenby lifeboat began a shoreline search along with Burry Port inshore lifeboat.
A police helicopter searched the area from above while coastguard and police units searched along the shore.
After finishing their search pattern, with nothing found and with the tide dropping, Tenby lifeboat was unable to assist any further, so was stood down to return to station, arriving at 4pm.
Burry Port lifeboat station reported that the missing person was eventually found in the area near Cefn Sidan beach.
