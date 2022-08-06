A Sageston woman who admitted driving at more than 100mph on the M4 must pay hundreds of pounds in fines and costs.
Kimberley Jessica Roberts, 43, was caught speeding in her Ford Focus on the M4 in South Gloucestershire on October 14 last year.
The speed recorded for her vehicle by an automatic camera device was 101 miles per hour.
Roberts appeared at Bath Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 4, where she entered a guilty plea.
Magistrates fined her £324 and ordered her to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.
They also put six points on her driving licence.
Roberts was ordered to pay the total of £324 by September 3.
