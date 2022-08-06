Thousands of Pembrokeshire residents have been warned this weekend that if we don’t take urgent water action now we will face water shortages into autumn.

Welsh Water is implementing a hosepipe ban from 8am on August 19.

The company says that levels at Llys y Fran reservoir, which supplies the county have dropped due to significantly lower levels of rainfall and an increase in water demand due to the high temperatures.

“We came out of the spring with our reservoir at Llys y Fran full and in a good place to deal with the year ahead,” said chief executive Peter Perry.

“However, the subsequent lack of rainfall and substantial increase in demand for water has put our system under unprecedented strain.

The company said that rainfall in Pembrokeshire between March and July was just over 60 per cent of the expected amount while water usage had increased by 20 percent.

In addition to this, Welsh Water may have to make more releases from Llys y Fran into the Syfynwy river, which flows into the Eastern Cleddau, in order to protect the river environment.

“This means that we could see the reservoir drop further and this will mean that the amount left for water supply into autumn could be limited,” said Mr Perry.

In order to accommodate the environmental releases, the company is issuing a hosepipe ban, formally known as a temporary use ban.

This means that from 8am on August 19 people will not be able to use a hosepipe water a garden or plants on a non-commercial premises or to fill or maintain a pond, fountain, paddling pool, swimming pool or hot tub.

Pembrokeshire residents will also not be allowed to clean a private vehicle, a leisure boat, their homes’ walls or windows, outdoor areas such as paths patios and decking using a hosepipe.

Those on the company’s priority services register and blue badge holders may be exempt from the ban.

The company said that it will write to customers again once the hosepipe ban is lifted.