As visitor numbers continue to soar throughout Pembrokeshire, lanes and minor roads are becoming increasingly congested.

And this week things took a turn for the worse when a driver says she was forced to reverse by another motorist who claimed she had no right to be using the public highway.

The incident took place early on Thursday afternoon (August 4) near Freshwater East. The driver of the blue car (pictured), was driving up Lower Chapel Lane to visit friends in Lake Hamlet when a black SUV drove towards her. She says that the SUV driver promptly began castigating the other driver.

“She insisted, somewhat verbally and without any courtesy shown whatsoever, that my blue car had to reverse and had to continue reversing until it ended up in the position shown in the photograph,” said the driver.

“There was no way I could get my car out of that position so I had to depend on a local tractor to help me out.”

As a result of the incident, the female driver says she sustained considerable bruising to her arm.

“But what upset me the most was the fact that the SUV driver made strong accusations about me not being local and that the lanes can’t be used as a cut through. But I’m very much a Freshwater East local and know that it’s only possible to access the Lake hamlet via the lanes.”

Sadly this isn’t the first time that drivers around the Freshwater East vicinity say they have been forced to reverse by discourteous drivers.

“A very similar thing happened to us as we headed to Amroth and that, too was the result of the behaviour of the driver of a black SUV," said another motorist.

“We had the right of way, but the female SUV driver wouldn’t shift. It was too dangerous for us to reverse and eventually the other driver did make an attempt, very badly I have to say. I just wish I’d got the number.”

With an estimated seven million tourists expected to visit Pembrokeshire throughout 2022, motorists are becoming under increasing pressure as they attempt to navigate the county’s narrow back lanes. As a result, drivers are now being urged to consider caution and respect when meeting other motorsts.

Meanwhile residents of Freshwater East have asked for help in attempting to locate and identify the owner of the black SUV car involved in Thursday’s incident.