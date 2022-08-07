Pembrokeshire foodies had the world on their plate this weekend when the Port of Milford Haven welcomed the Street Food Warehouse to the waterfront,offering mouth-watering delicacies from all around the world.

Juice-filled burgers and Katsu fries - delicious!

“We’ve got an amazing selection of producers on board and what makes it even better is the fact that they’re all independent", said Lucy Wonnacott, who is marketing manager for Port of Milford Haven.

“Street food, by its very nature, is something that people can grab whilst they’re on the move and this is something that we feel is so important, particularly in the way that we’re working so very hard into making the Milford Haven Waterfront as a key tourism venue.”

His scrumptious paella certainly was something to smile at.

Despite beng a Cardiff-based company, Street Food Warehouse uses producers for all over the UK which meant that Milford festival-goers were spoilt for choice.

Food from Afghanistan

Delicacies included juice-packed gourmet burgers, next level mac’n’cheese from the amazing Macman, traditional Spanish delights, Jamaican style plantain, gyros, pizza waffles with a twist as well as a selection fo sweet treats. And it goes without saying that the menus included loads of vegetarian and vegan options.

The aromas are just as tempting as the food

Lucy went on to say that the local business community remains an essential ingredient in the waterfront development’s continued success.

This mac 'n' cheese truly is a fabulous dish

Each pizza is made by hand

“Milford Waterfront has a huge selection of excellent places where people can eat and drink and this is integral to the way in which the waterfront is going to be developed as a key tourism venue. But what makes it even better is that fact that they’re a terrific team who throw themselves into absolutely everything we put on.

Some Thai specialities

"Our tourism development certainly couldn’t succeed without them.”

The Street Food Festival contineus throughout today (Sunday, August 7) and on into the evening. Admission is free, however tickets need to be boked in advance via the Milfod Haven Street Food Festival website.

Two happy customers