Lifeboat volunteers raced to the aid of two members of the public reported to have been cut off by the tide yesterday (Saturday) evening.
Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was launched shortly after 8pm, following reports of two people cut off by the rising tide between Nolton Haven and Druidston.
Both members made it back ashore while the lifeboat was on route. The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.
The RNLI is urging people to always check tide times, if they are planning on walking the rocks along the beach, in order to avoid being caught out.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here