Lifeboat volunteers raced to the aid of two members of the public reported to have been cut off by the tide yesterday (Saturday) evening.

Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was launched shortly after 8pm, following reports of two people cut off by the rising tide between Nolton Haven and Druidston.

Both members made it back ashore while the lifeboat was on route. The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station.

The RNLI is urging people to always check tide times, if they are planning on walking the rocks along the beach, in order to avoid being caught out.