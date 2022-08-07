Warnings, an out of court disposal order and vehicle tickets were issued by police following vehicle stop checks in the Tenby area yesterday, Saturday, August 7.

The vehicle checks were made by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

Officers issued one man with an out of court disposal for possession of cannabis, out of court disposals are issued when the offending is of a low level nature and can be dealt with without going through the criminal courts.

Police also issued tickets for illegal number plates and warned a number of drivers about using their vehicles anti- socially.