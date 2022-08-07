Tenby is pulling together to raise money in memory of a much-loved local man who died following a bike accident in Bali last month.

James Criddle sustained serious injuries following the accident on the island where he lived.

Despite an intensive seven-hour operation to relieve the pressure on his brain, James did not survive his injuries and died on July 21.

His family remembered him as: “A funny, generous, kind and most of all remarkable soul who had an astonishing love of life and lived it to the full.”

A gofundme page that was initially set up to cover James’ medical costs, and has currently raised more than £12,000, will now be used to help celebrate his life and further his legacy.

The family intends to set up the James Criddle Foundation in order to help the most vulnerable in society, especially the homeless and underprivileged and those who suffer from mental health difficulties caused by living on the streets.

An event organised by Tenby’s the Dennis Café aims to raise more funds for the foundation.

The all-day event, incorporating a barbeque, live music, charity auction and raffle, will run from 12 noon on Friday, August 19.

It is taking place on Didi Dens at Castle Beach, Tenby.

The event was initially planned to raise money to help James’ parents Paul and Rachel, fly over to Bali to bring their son home.

After James died the organisers decided to go ahead with it and use the funds to bolster the James Criddle foundation.

“We are hoping to get as many people there as possible,” said organiser Nicole Bevans. “And to raise as much money as possible to support the foundation and his family.”

James’ family said that his body would remain in Bali, but that there would be an event in Pembrokeshire to celebrate his life.

“We have made the decision not to have a traditional ‘funeral’ – nothing about James was traditional or ordinary and we would like to honour his life in a manner that benefits his zest for life and his insatiable appetite for love,” they said.

“We will shortly be organising and sharing details of a celebration of his life that all those that knew and loved him can attend.

“Although James is no longer of this world, his extraordinary spirit will live on in every act of kindness that we perpetuate and happy memory we share.”