Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.

Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.

These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.

M4 road closures in Wales

M4 eastbound, junction 23: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed around junction 23 for Rogiet this week. Overnight closures will allow maintenance work to take place between Monday night and Wednesday morning. The road will shut between 9 pm and 6 am each evening.

M4 eastbound, junction 43-42: Resurfacing work will close the M4 eastbound between junction 43 for Llandarcy and junction 42 for Earlswood. The road will be closed overnight between 8 pm and 6 am. Closures will begin Monday night and continue each evening until Friday morning.

M4 westbound, junction 41: The entry slip road to the M4 will be closed westbound at junction 41 for Pentyla and Baglan. Closures will allow resurfacing work to take place on the slip road. As a result, it will be shut between 8 pm and 6 am each night from Monday until August 15.

M4 eastbound, junction 42 to 41: The M4 will be closed eastbound between junction 42 for Earlswood and junction 41 for Pentyla and Baglan this week. Overnight closures will allow resurfacing work to take place between Monday and August 16. The closures will be in place between 8 pm and 6 am each evening. Local diversions will be in place.

M4, junction 23: Maintenance work will close the M4 in both directions around junction 23 for Rogiet this week. The motorway will be shut between 9 pm and 6 am on Wednesday and Thursday night.