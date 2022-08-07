Fishguard RNLI lifeboat has gratefully received a donation from Saudi Arabia which will help fund the charity’s lifesaving efforts at sea.
Graeme Campbell MBE recently presented the crew and fundraising committee with £1,000 raised by the Royal Navy Assocaition, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The association undertakes various fundraising events throughout the year in aid of various charities. This year the members decided to present the very welcome sum of £1,000 to Fishguard Lifeboat Station.
Graeme, accompanied by Stacey and Joe, was welcomed to Fishguard Lifeboat Station to present the donation to Sylvia Hotchin, chairperson of Fishguard Lifeboat Fundraising Group.
Following the presentation, the visitors were shown both the station’s lifeboats and joined in a crew barbeque.
