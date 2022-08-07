Small World Theatre is inviting members of the public to join in an international kite flying festival on Poppit Sands in a show of solidarity and togetherness.

A flock of handmade kites will be launched by their makers as part of Fly With Me kite festival, organised by Good Chance Theatre and Afghan artists.

The event on August 20, 11 at Poppit Sands is helping to promote Afghan culture as well as showing kindness and understanding of people seeking safety around the world in an aerial act of solidarity and togetherness.

“When I read about the festival Fly With Me and its invitation to make kites, I realised that Small World Theatre could help.” said Ann Shrosbree, director.

“We have included kite making workshops in our Summer of Fun activities this year thanks to the support of Ceredigion County Council and Welsh Government.

“We’re also inviting recently settled Ukrainian families and their Welsh hosts to make kites. Together we hope to fill the sky with colour and make new friends in the process!”

With 16 Fly With Me events happening across the UK and Europe, the festival is set to raise funds for Afghanaid’s By Her Side appeal with the UK government matching donations made until September 30, 2022.

If you enjoy flying a kite, Small World would love you to be part of Fly With Me and join Small World Theatre's artists to help create a dynamic display on the west coast of Wales.

For more information, contact Small World Theatre info@smallworld.org.uk/01239 615952 or visit the website smallworld.org.uk.