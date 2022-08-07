Ian Evans of Narberth is celebrating winning the first prize of £1,000 in the most recent draw of a community asset fund that supports local and regional charities, play areas and village halls.

Ian won July’s West Wales Community Asset Draw. The charity of choice receiving half of his annual subscription is Canolfan Hermon.

The second prize of £50 went to Pippa De Mengel of Llangwm supporting Llangwm Village Hall.

The voluntary chair of the scheme, Cris Tomos explained: "There are monthly prizes and then we look to offer yet another £ 1,000 prize in December."

Cris added "Thank you to everyone who pays £5 a month and receives five different entry numbers for the draw at a cost of only £1 each.

“The monthly draw is now live on Zoom on the 13th of each month at 8 o'clock."

Anyone who wishes to support the fundraising and join the draw can do so by visiting www.asedion.cymru and downloading the standing order form or by sending £60 to cover12 months) to the volunteer chair Cris Tomos, Pantyrysgol, Hermon, Y Glog, Pembrokeshire. SA36 0DT.

Half of all the entry money received goes to the entrant’s charity of choice, therefore the draw costs £30 a year per person.

Current examples of the charities and good causes benefiting from the scheme are, Mynachlog-Ddu play area, 4CG Cardigan, Hermon play area, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Alzhiemers Society, Llangwm Village Hall, Solva Care, Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust, Mind Pembrokeshire, RNLI, St Mary's church Carmarthen, Hermon YFC, Llanteg Village Hall, Span Arts, Bwlchygroes Hall, Papur Bro Clebran, Crymych play area, Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity, Canolfan Hermon village hall.

If 60 people choose one charity, then £1,800 goes to each of that charity each year to help with their ever-increasing costs.

“Let's keep it local and support our community organisations,” added Cris.