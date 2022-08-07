Police have said that they are worried for the safety of a woman and are appealing for anybody who has seen her to get in touch.

Kelly has long dark brown hair, is in her early 40s and is around 5'5".

She may be wearing a black dress and has tattoos.

Dyfed-Powys Police is asking anybody who may have seen Kelly in the Carmarthen area today to contact them on 101 or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or visiting https://orlo.uk/gqUDz.

Western Telegraph: Can you help find missing Kelly?Can you help find missing Kelly?