Police have said that they are worried for the safety of a woman and are appealing for anybody who has seen her to get in touch.
Kelly has long dark brown hair, is in her early 40s and is around 5'5".
She may be wearing a black dress and has tattoos.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking anybody who may have seen Kelly in the Carmarthen area today to contact them on 101 or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or visiting https://orlo.uk/gqUDz.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here