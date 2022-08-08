A missing woman who police were concerned about has been fund safe and well.
Police said yesterday, Sunday, that they were worried for the safety of Kelly and were appealing for anybody who had seen her to get in touch.
They asked asking anybody who may have seen Kelly in the Carmarthen area to contact them.
In an update they said that the woman in her 40s had been found safe and thanked everybody for their help in the search for her.
