More than 100 people joined Fishguard’s Point young persons’ centre to celebrate its recent 20th birthday.
The vibrant celebration of two decades of the centre in Fishguard was attended by families, and members of the community both young and old who basked in the sunshine and enjoyed the attractions on offer including a performance and workshop by Samba Dock, a 30-foot climbing wall, a raffle with amazing prizes, a barbeque and free drinks and cakes.
The event kicked off with a parade through Fishguard led by Samba Dock and Point’s mascot, Llyr.
Attendees also had the chance to shape the future of Point Youth Centre during the event.
Point is a youth drop in centre, located in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, operating five days a week, 50 weeks a year and catering for all young people aged 10 to 25 years.
The centre aims to provide opportunities for young people living in north Pembrokeshire to acquire the confidence, self-esteem and skills to overcome the obstacles they may encounter on their journey from childhood to adulthood while also encouraging them to explore their interests and play an active role within their community.
The centre runs activity days during the school holidays, provides cheap affordable after school meals and offers counselling and mentoring services.
For more information see pointypt.org.uk.
