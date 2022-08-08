After a three-year break due to Covid, one of north Pembrokeshire’s favourite village shows returns this week.

Nevern Show will take place at Bayvil Nevern (SA41 3XN) on Wednesday, August 10.

The show has been held by the Nevern Agricultural and Horticultural Society for more than 70 years.

In the best tradition of agricultural shows, this is an event which truly has something for everyone.

The event is run by a committee of locals and welcomes both local people and visitors to the area.

READ MORE:

Nevern Show features the best of agricultural showing, with farmers and breeders both local and from further afield taking part in hotly contested cattle, sheep and horse showing competitions.

There will also be craft and horticulture competitions, trade stands, delicious food, a craft tent, falconry display or horseshoeing demonstrations and local produce on offer throughout the grounds.

“The Nevern Show has been continuing show traditions since its first iteration over 70 years ago. Including giving vital networking opportunities for local businesses and providing a great opportunity for you to catch up with friends,” said the organisers.

“With a rich history stretching back to Nevern’s first horticultural show in 1929, we continue to serve the community by giving a platform to local businesses, supporting young farmers and ultimately, providing an activity-filled day out with something for everyone.”

The show prides itself on not being corporate and there is no dress code, everybody is welcome.

“Our show is simply put on by a group of like-minded community members for the community and the wider area,” added the organisers.

Tickets for Nevern show cost £12.50 a ticket for adults and £5 for children. They can be purchased in advance from nevernshow.org.uk/buy-visitor-tickets.

The organiser say that tickets purchased on the gate on the day of the event will cost slightly more.

The show has gone online for the first time this year and more information is available on the website nevernshow.org.uk as well as the event’s Facebook page.