The sun shone and old friends were reunited last Friday, August 5, as Fishguard Show returned after a three year Covid- enforced break.

The show included cattle, dairy cows, sheep, pigs and Horse classes with showing and show jumping. Trophy winners were celebrated in a grand parade on the showground.Western Telegraph: Medi Wheeler enjoyed exhibiting at the show. Picture: Western TelegraphMedi Wheeler enjoyed exhibiting at the show. Picture: Western Telegraph

Other attractions included a Pets Corner where the children could see and touch the animals and sheep shearing demonstrations.

Local growers and makers showed off their talents in the craft and horticulture tent with their impressive exhibits being enjoyed by all.

Western Telegraph: A fine display of veg from champion grower, Richard Davies. Picture: Western TelegraphA fine display of veg from champion grower, Richard Davies. Picture: Western Telegraph

There were stalls and activities provided by local businesses and charities and a mini funfair and bouncy castles for the kids as well as food and drink aplenty.

Visitors enjoyed a display of Machinery through the Ages, a vintage parade and a display by Pembrokeshire Foxhounds.

Western Telegraph: Vintage vehicles ready for the parade. Picture: Western TelegraphVintage vehicles ready for the parade. Picture: Western Telegraph

The enjoyment continued far into the evening with a man versus machine tug-of-were local kids pitted their strength to tow a vintage vehicle, and music and dancing into the night.