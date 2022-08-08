The sun shone and old friends were reunited last Friday, August 5, as Fishguard Show returned after a three year Covid- enforced break.
The show included cattle, dairy cows, sheep, pigs and Horse classes with showing and show jumping. Trophy winners were celebrated in a grand parade on the showground.
Other attractions included a Pets Corner where the children could see and touch the animals and sheep shearing demonstrations.
Local growers and makers showed off their talents in the craft and horticulture tent with their impressive exhibits being enjoyed by all.
There were stalls and activities provided by local businesses and charities and a mini funfair and bouncy castles for the kids as well as food and drink aplenty.
Visitors enjoyed a display of Machinery through the Ages, a vintage parade and a display by Pembrokeshire Foxhounds.
The enjoyment continued far into the evening with a man versus machine tug-of-were local kids pitted their strength to tow a vintage vehicle, and music and dancing into the night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here