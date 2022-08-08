Haverfordwest County began their season with a convincing 4-2 home win over Cymru South side Barry Town United in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Strikes from Lee Jenkins, Rhys Abbruzzese and a brace from Jack Wilson secured the win in Tony Pennock’s first competitive game as Bluebirds boss.

Jenkins opened the scoring on his competitive debut shortly after the half-hour mark, heading home from a right-wing Ryan George cross.

However, it was only two minutes later when the Cymru South side levelled, Josh Graham found by Drew Fahiya’s throughball, as he ran in between the defence and calmly slotted past Brass.

That is how it stayed until half time, before Pennock’s team took control in the second period.

It was only six minutes until the home side took the lead, Wilson heading into the far corner from Jamie Veale’s corner.

The lead was doubled before the hour mark, left-back Rhys Abbruzzese in the six-yard box tapping in against his former side.

The flow continued, with the win wrapped up by Wilson’s brace, another tap in as Abbruzzese turns provider on the left wing.

The visitors then pulled one back with ten minutes to go, as Brass brought down Mo Djalo, who slotted home from 12 yards.

The win sees the Bluebirds into the next round of the cup, as they look forward to the league season starting up again.

Their 2022-23 JD Cymru Premier season starts at home to Caernarfon Town at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 13.

Haverfordwest County: Brass, George (T. Davies 90′), Rees (C, H. Jones 69′), Jenkins, Humphreys, Abbruzzese, Watts, Veale, Evans, Wilson, J. Davies (James 90′)

Barry Town United: Clarke, George, McDonald, Baldwin, Press (Warman 70′), Walsh, Greening (McLaggon 90+2′), Sainty (Bennett 70′), A. Lewis, Fahiya, Graham (Djalo 76′)