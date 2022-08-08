PEMBROKESHIRE Agricultural Society are looking for an ambassador for 2023 to help support officeholders in promoting and meeting the aims of the society.

The voluntary role will shadow Carys Phillips, the 2022 ambassador, at this year’s County Show and other society events. They will also play an important role in the promotion of the work of the society, the agricultural industry and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

Anyone aged between 18 and 30, who lives in Pembrokeshire and has not previously been an ambassador can apply for the role.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview on Tuesday, August 16, at the County Show office. The successful applicant will receive an allowance of £200 and membership of the Society for three years.

MORE NEWS:

Mansel Raymond, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society president, said: “The ambassador role is an important one. In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties.

"Knowledge of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and the County Show is desirable. Last year was the first year we opened up applications to all and made the role inclusive to all.”

Carys Phillips was announced as ambassador at last year’s County Show. She grew up on a dairy farm in Llys y Fran and now lives on a beef and sheep farm with her husband in Freshwater East. She is a primary school teacher at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard where she teaches years five and six in the Welsh stream.

A keen YFC member of Llys y Fran YFC for over 17 years, Mrs Phillips was chairwoman of the club for two years during the pandemic. She is Pembrokeshire YFC’s county vice chairman and also the Rally Queen.

She has fond memories of having always attended every day of the County Show for as far back as she remembers. She said, “Being from a dairy farm we never went on holidays as a family but the County Show was our go to holiday.

"Having had many friends who have gained the ambassador role in the past, it felt like the right time to go for it and give as much as I can give to the society.

“I hope to help as much as I can in supporting the society. I’m hoping to bring a close connection between Pembrokeshire YFC members and the society and think it would be a great achievement if we can work closely as two fantastic agricultural movements in Pembrokeshire.

"Hopefully, this will bring new and young faces to help the society and the County Show. Working together is key and hopefully we will make strong connections with the young farmers around our county.”

Those interested in applying for the position will need to complete the application form.