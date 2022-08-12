There will be a chance to look around Fishguard Lifeboat at the annual open day, taking place at the lifeboat station on Saturday, August 20.
The event will take place at the station, which is located in Fishguard Harbour, from 2pm to 6pm.
Visitors will have a chance to look round the lifeboat and meet the crew as well as the rare opportunity to walk the North Breakwater, which is being specially opened by Stena.
There will be fun, games, music from Goodwick Brass Band and Fishguard Folk and a BBQ from 4pm.
The event will also feature stalls, face painting, model boats, souvenirs and tea and coffee.
The open day is free to attend but donations are welcome.
