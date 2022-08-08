CRYMYCH is preparing to welcome home boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft following their medal-winning exploits at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ioan won gold in the welterweight final with victory over Zambia’s Stephen Zimba at the NEC Hall on Sunday night, while Garan took bronze after losing to eventual light-middleweight champ Aidan Walsh, of Ireland, in the semis.

The boys’ parents, Cardigan ABC head coach Guy and his wife Liz, made the long trip to Birmingham on Sunday where they watched breathlessly from the stands as Ioan battled his way to gold.

Back home, the twin successes of the talented 20-year-olds have caused something of a sensation, even if Ioan and Garan both acknowledged during the Games that they hailed from an area better known for its rugby.

"Boxing is not very high profile back home, but hopefully we've shown that if we can get to this level then anybody can," said Ioan in one interview.

Boxers and coaches at Cardigan ABC’s gym – which Ioan and Garan first attended at the tender age of eight – have been closely following events in Birmingham.

“They haven’t done badly for two boys from a boxing backwater, have they?” said club chairman Mike Lewis.

“Ioan and Garan are fantastic ambassadors for our sport and countless boys and girls will be no doubt be encouraged to take up amateur boxing inspired by their example.

“On a personal note, Guy has always been something of an inspiration to me and I just thought it was so fitting that he and Liz were both at the NEC to watch Ioan strike gold.

"It's been a long and winding road.”