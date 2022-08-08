Pembrokeshire’s Heather Lewis has broken the British record for the 10km racewalk at the Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday, August 6, Heather racewalked 10,000m at the Alexander Stadium and finished fifth in the race with a time of 45:09.19.

However, her time broke the British record for the distance, and she was overjoyed by it.

"Honestly it was absolutely incredible, one of the best races I've ever done. It was lush, it was amazing.

“I would have loved to come away with a medal, but the quality of the field was fantastic, I gave it absolutely everything, and I’m so proud of what I’ve done today."

Heather during Saturday's racewalk. Picture: PA Wire / PA Images

Heather, from Slebech, made her Commonwealth Games debut at the Gold Coast in 2018, and went into the 2022 games as Britain’s female lead in 10km and 20km racewalking.

Looking back at her racewalking days starting in Pembrokeshire, she said: “Racewalking is a bit unique and different, but then so am I! I got into it through Pembrokeshire Harriers.

“My club asked if I’d do the racewalk for a local club event. I said yes because it would help the club win points. I ended up having a great time. It turned out that I had a natural technique.”

Fellow Team GB athlete Bethan Davies finished sixth, close behind Heather with a time of 45:45.59.

Both athletes will be heading to Germany next week to represent Team GB in the European Championships.

Heather Lewis and Bethan Davies. Picture: PA Wire / PA Images