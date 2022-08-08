Pembrokeshire is bracing for another heatwave, with this one lasting longer than July’s record-breaking spell.
Brits can expect to see temperatures with highs of up to 35C which will last over a “prolonged period”, forecasters have said.
As pressure builds across the UK, the whole of England and Wales can expect to see such weather continue over the next weeks.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It will be a lot of sunshine for a vast majority of the UK and also temperatures rising day after day.
“In terms of temperatures we’re looking at them build from 28C or 29C tomorrow to the low to mid 30s from Thursday onwards, so a fairly widespread heatwave developing across the UK this week.
“The peak of the temperatures look likely to occur on Friday or Saturday.”
Met Office forecast for Pembrokeshire
Haverfordwest
- Tuesday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Wednesday: Sunny, highs of 27 degrees
- Thursday: Sunny, highs of 29 degrees
- Friday: Sunny, highs of 30 degrees
- Saturday: Sunny, highs of 30 degrees
- Sunday: Sunny intervals, highs of 28 degrees
Milford Haven
- Tuesday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Wednesday: Sunny, highs of 24 degrees
- Thursday: Sunny, highs of 25 degrees
- Friday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Saturday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Sunday: Sunny intervals, highs of 25 degrees
Fishguard
- Tuesday: Sunny, highs of 22 degrees
- Wednesday: Sunny, highs of 24 degrees
- Thursday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Friday: Sunny, highs of 27 degrees
- Saturday: Sunny, highs of 27 degrees
- Sunday: Sunny intervals, highs of 25 degrees
Tenby
- Tuesday: Sunny, highs of 25 degrees
- Wednesday: Sunny, highs of 24 degrees
- Thursday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Friday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Saturday: Sunny, highs of 26 degrees
- Sunday: Sunny, highs of 25 degrees
