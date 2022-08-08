A former Pembrokeshire businessman has been re-sentenced by Haverfordwest magistrates after failing to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in a 120-hour community service order.

Charlie Samuel Price 32, of Ashdale Lane, Pembroke was sentenced to the order in February, 2020, after being convicted of two charges of making threats to cause criminal damage during an offence committed the previous month.

MORE NEWS

But this week magistrates were told that following the death of Price’s aunt, he was unable to continue carrying out the unpaid work.

“The aunt brought him up as her own son,” said his solicitor Mr David Wheel, “and her death has led to my client’s anxiety and depression.”

Mr Wheel went on to say that Price’s ill health has also forced him to hand over his business – Pembrokeshire Paving and Driveway Services – to his business partner.

“This is not a man who’s cocked a snoot at the court,” added Mr Wheel.

“Neither has he re-offended since the order was imposed. What the order set out to achieve he has achieved himself.”

Meanwhile probation officer Julie Norman requested magistrates to amend the community order to a financial penalty. She submitted health notes from Price's GP confirming his mental health issues.

Magistrates agreed to her request, and Price was ordered to pay a £200 fine. No order was made for costs nor court charges.