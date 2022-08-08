IF you own classic cars, bikes or tractors, you can register for the fourth Trefin Classic Vehicle event.

Gwenlliany Trefin Improvement will host the event on September 10.

There will be three elements to the day: a classic car and bike run, a classic tractor run and a classic vehicle show.

The classic car and bike run will leave Haverfordwest at 11am travelling along the B4329 through the Preseli Mountains to Rosebush, the A487 at Eglwyswrw towards Fishguard and stopping for a short break at Melin Tregwynt before leaving at 1pm to go through to Trefin.

The tractor run will leave Croesgoch to travel to Trefin.

The show will take place in the centre of Trefin between 2pm-5pm.

Registration should be done soon as places are limited for the show. You must register by August 25. Forms can be obtained from Huw Morris on huwlandeg@btinternet.com or from the Ship Inn on Ffordd y Felin, Trefin.

The event is sponsored by Melin Tregwynt and Forge Garage, Croesgoch.